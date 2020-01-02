Nattverd Premiere New Song "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" From Upcoming New Album "Styggdom"
Nattverd premiere a new song called "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" from their forthcoming new album "Styggdom". The record will be out in stores January 31st, 2020 through Osmose Productions.
Check out now "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nattverd Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.