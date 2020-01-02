Nattverd Premiere New Song "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" From Upcoming New Album "Styggdom"

Nattverd premiere a new song called "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" from their forthcoming new album "Styggdom". The record will be out in stores January 31st, 2020 through Osmose Productions.

Check out now "Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hodeloese Rundt Baalet" below.



