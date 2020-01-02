Grimah Premiere New Song "Thus Spake the Stone" From Upcoming Debut Album "Intricacies of Bowed Wisdom"

Spanish black metal band Grimah premiere a new song entitled "Thus Spake the Stone", taken from their upcoming debut album "Intricacies of Bowed Wisdom", which is set for release on January 3rd, digitally and on CD via VERTEBRAE.

Check out now "Thus Spake the Stone" below.



