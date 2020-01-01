Blackguard Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Storm"
Blackguard premiere their new album “Storm” in its entirety ahead of its release this coming Friday, January 03rd. The outing is their first since 2011’s “Firefight” and boasts a number of guest appearances. Among them are Morgan Lander (Kittie/Karkaos), Cradle Of Filth‘s Lindsay Schoolcraft and Scar Symmetry‘s Per Nilsson.
