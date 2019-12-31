Brujeria, Vio-Lence, Toxik, Ross The Boss And Aeternam Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020
Band Photo: Exodus (?)
The lineup for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise draws ever closer to completion with the announcement of four more acts for the floating festival. Joining the already stacked lineup are two American thrash metal veterans, Toxik and the recently reunited Vio-Lence, the Mexican cartel of deathgrind Brujeria will also be dealing some brutality, while former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss will also be on board, along with Canadian metal outfit, Aeternam. This brings the number of bands up to fifty, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Aeternam
Aether Realm
Archon Angel
At The Gates
Atheist
Axxis
Bloodbound
Brujeria
Candlemass
Carach Angren
Cattle Decapitation
Cruachan
Devin Townsend
Edenbridge
Einherjer
Emperor
Epica
Exodus
Finntroll
Flotsam And Jetsam
Ghost Ship Octavius
Grave Digger
Haggard
Havok
Ihsahn
Incantation
Kampfar
Kissin' Dynamite
Leaves Eyes
Michael Schenker Fest
Moonsorrow
November's Doom
Omnium Gatherum
Origin
Orphaned Land
Ross The Boss
Seven Witches
Soen
Sortilège
Stam1na
Suffocation
The Agonist
The Faceless
Toxik
Trollfest
Venom
Vio-Lence
Whiplash
Wintersun
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Five More Bands Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.