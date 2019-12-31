Brujeria, Vio-Lence, Toxik, Ross The Boss And Aeternam Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

The lineup for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise draws ever closer to completion with the announcement of four more acts for the floating festival. Joining the already stacked lineup are two American thrash metal veterans, Toxik and the recently reunited Vio-Lence, the Mexican cartel of deathgrind Brujeria will also be dealing some brutality, while former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss will also be on board, along with Canadian metal outfit, Aeternam. This brings the number of bands up to fifty, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Aeternam

Aether Realm

Archon Angel

At The Gates

Atheist

Axxis

Bloodbound

Brujeria

Candlemass

Carach Angren

Cattle Decapitation

Cruachan

Devin Townsend

Edenbridge

Einherjer

Emperor

Epica

Exodus

Finntroll

Flotsam And Jetsam

Ghost Ship Octavius

Grave Digger

Haggard

Havok

Ihsahn

Incantation

Kampfar

Kissin' Dynamite

Leaves Eyes

Michael Schenker Fest

Moonsorrow

November's Doom

Omnium Gatherum

Origin

Orphaned Land

Ross The Boss

Seven Witches

Soen

Sortilège

Stam1na

Suffocation

The Agonist

The Faceless

Toxik

Trollfest

Venom

Vio-Lence

Whiplash

Wintersun