Black Breath’s Elijah Nelson Has Passed Away At The Age Of 40
Sad news has reached us on the last day of 2019 from Black Breath: Their bassist Elijah Nelson (40) passed away past weekend. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Below you can read tributes to the late musician from Nasum and Ringworm.
