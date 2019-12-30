Bodysnatcher Premiere New Track & Music Video “Twelve/Seventeen”

Bodysnatcher premiere a new official music video for “Twelve/Seventeen“, streaming for you via YouTube below. The song is taken from the group’s impending record “This Heavy Void“, out January 31st via Stay Sick Recordings.

Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:

“‘Twelve/seventeen‘ is a very important song to me because it actually helped me let out emotions I had been holding in for so long. The song is about my mom losing her battle with breast cancer when I was only twelve years old. It’s called ‘twelve/seventeen‘ not because that’s the day she passed, but because that was her birthday.

We included the Christmas tree in the video because it was her tradition to have friends over and decorate it for her birthday every year. The clips in the video are also all real home movie clips, and that was very important to me that we included those. I hope this song hits for you and helps you feel something. –Kyle Carter“