Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Etc.) Premieres New Single "Echoes Of Wisdom"
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Blotted Science, Triptykon etc.) is celebrating this year's holiday season with a very anti-Christmas standalone track titled "Echoes Of Wisdom". You can stream it via Bandcamp below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
2 Comments on "Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura) Premieres New Single"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
uber sh**