Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Etc.) Premieres New Single "Echoes Of Wisdom"

posted Dec 29, 2019 at 3:55 AM by LugalKiEn.  (2 Comments)

Multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Blotted Science, Triptykon etc.) is celebrating this year's holiday season with a very anti-Christmas standalone track titled "Echoes Of Wisdom". You can stream it via Bandcamp below:

2 Comments on "Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura) Premieres New Single"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. dickie writes:

uber sh**

# Dec 29, 2019 @ 11:02 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address
Anonymous Reader
2. Paco writes:

Im liking this tune.

# Dec 29, 2019 @ 7:08 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

