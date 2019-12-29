Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Etc.) Premieres New Single "Echoes Of Wisdom"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Hate Eternal, Blotted Science, Triptykon etc.) is celebrating this year's holiday season with a very anti-Christmas standalone track titled "Echoes Of Wisdom". You can stream it via Bandcamp below: