Assassin Reveals New Album "Bestia Immundis" Details

Germany thrash commando Assassin will release their new album, "Bestia Immundis," on February 7, 2020 via Massacre Records.

"Bestia Immundis" was mixed by Marc Görtz at the Nemesis Studio, and mastered by Olman V. Wiebe (aka Olman Viper) at the Hertzwerk Studio. Dirk Freder created the cover artwork.

The upcoming album promises to be aggressive, powerful and heavy but also varied, and offers a nice mix of speed and thrash metal with hardcore and punk influences. The first single will be released on January 7.

"Bestia Immundis" will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP as well as download and stream, and will be available for preorder soon.

Tracklisting:

1. The Swamp Thing

2. How Much Can I Take?

3. No More Lies

4. Not Like You!

5. The Wall

6. Hell’s Work Done

7. The Killing Light

8. Shark Attack

9. War Song

10. Chemtrails (Part 1)

11. Chemtrails (Part 2)