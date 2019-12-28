Exodus And Seven Witches Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020
Band Photo: Exodus (?)
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have announced the addition of thrash metal legends Exodus and power metal veterans Seven Witches. This brings the number of bands up to forty five, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Aether Realm
Archon Angel
At The Gates
Atheist
Axxis
Bloodbound
Candlemass
Carach Angren
Cattle Decapitation
Cruachan
Devin Townsend
Edenbridge
Einherjer
Emperor
Epica
Exodus
Finntroll
Flotsam And Jetsam
Ghost Ship Octavius
Grave Digger
Haggard
Havok
Ihsahn
Incantation
Kampfar
Kissin' Dynamite
Leaves Eyes
Michael Schenker Fest
Moonsorrow
November's Doom
Omnium Gatherum
Origin
Orphaned Land
Seven Witches
Soen
Sortilège
Stam1na
Suffocation
The Agonist
The Faceless
Trollfest
Venom
Whiplash
Wintersun
