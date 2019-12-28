Exodus And Seven Witches Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have announced the addition of thrash metal legends Exodus and power metal veterans Seven Witches. This brings the number of bands up to forty five, with sixty in total to perform. The ship will set sail to Cozumel, Mexico on January 7th and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 11th.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Aether Realm

Archon Angel

At The Gates

Atheist

Axxis

Bloodbound

Candlemass

Carach Angren

Cattle Decapitation

Cruachan

Devin Townsend

Edenbridge

Einherjer

Emperor

Epica

Exodus

Finntroll

Flotsam And Jetsam

Ghost Ship Octavius

Grave Digger

Haggard

Havok

Ihsahn

Incantation

Kampfar

Kissin' Dynamite

Leaves Eyes

Michael Schenker Fest

Moonsorrow

November's Doom

Omnium Gatherum

Origin

Orphaned Land

Seven Witches

Soen

Sortilège

Stam1na

Suffocation

The Agonist

The Faceless

Trollfest

Venom

Whiplash

Wintersun