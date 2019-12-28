Worm Premiere New Track "Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk" From Upcoming New Album "Gloomlord"

Florida based duo Worm premiere a new track titled "Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk", taken from their upcoming new album "Gloomlord", which will be out in stores throuch Iron Bonehead on January 24th.

Check out now "Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk" below.