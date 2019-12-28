YGG Premiere Title-Track From Upcoming New Album "The Last Scald"
Ukrainian black metal trio YGG premiere the title-track to their upcoming new album "The Last Scald", which will be released through Ashen Dominion in early 2020.
Check out now "The Last Scald" below.
