Rat King Premiere New Song "Borratanico" From Upcoming New Album "Vicious Inhumanity"

Seattle-area based experimental death/grind outfit named Rat King premiere a new song titled "Borratanico", taken from their upcoming new album "Vicious Inhumanity", which is set for release on January 17th by Within the Mind Records.

Check out now "Borratanico" below.



