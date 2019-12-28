Rat King Premiere New Song "Borratanico" From Upcoming New Album "Vicious Inhumanity"
Seattle-area based experimental death/grind outfit named Rat King premiere a new song titled "Borratanico", taken from their upcoming new album "Vicious Inhumanity", which is set for release on January 17th by Within the Mind Records.
Check out now "Borratanico" below.
