Lindemann (Rammstein, Hypocrisy) Premiere New NSFW Music Video For “Ach So Gern”

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

Lindemann premiere a new NSFW music video for their track “Ach So Gern” from their latest record, “ F & M“. The group, who are comprised of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy), had Zoran Bihac (Rammstein) helm the clip.