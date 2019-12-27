Bring Me The Horizon Premiere New Album “Music To Listen To…”
Bring Me The Horizon‘s new outing “Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO” has now officially premiered and is streaming for you via YouTube below:
