Brutal Assault Adds Exhorder, Suffocation and Obituary Along With Seven Others
Frank's last show with Suffocation in the Czech Republic are one of the highlight additions to Brutal Assault as 2019 comes to a close. Nine more bands round out addition to include:
Alcest, Exhorder, Front Line Assembly, Melt-Banana, Nailed to Obscurity,
Obituary, Paradise Lost, Strigoi and Terror
