The Canyon Observer Premiere New 17 Minutes Lasting Song "Urn"
Genre-bending Slovenian outfit The Canyon Observer premiere a new song entitled "Urn". The 17 minutes lasting track was released on December 24th via Kapa Records.
Check out now "Urn" below.
