Greve Premiere New Song "Offerbål till Gudarna" From Upcoming New Album "Nordarikets strid"

Swedish black metal duo Greve premiere a new song entitled "Offerbål till Gudarna", taken from their upcoming new album "Nordarikets strid", which will be out in stores January 31st, via Purity Through Fire.

Check out now "Offerbål till Gudarna" below.



