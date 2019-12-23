Izthmi Premiere Title Track & Lyric Video To Upcoming New Album "The Arrows of Our Ways"
Seattle black metal quintet Izthmi premiere the title track and lyric video to their upcoming new album "The Arrows of Our Ways", which has been set for release on February 14th by Within the Mind Records.
Check out now "The Arrows of Our Ways" below.
The Arrows of Our Ways was engineered by Matt Roach and Jesse Dean at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, and was also mixed by Matt Roach and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Canis Dirus Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Greve Premiere New Song "Offerbål till Gudarna"
0 Comments on "Izthmi Premiere Title Track & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.