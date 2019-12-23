"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Izthmi Premiere Title Track & Lyric Video To Upcoming New Album "The Arrows of Our Ways"

posted Dec 23, 2019 at 5:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Seattle black metal quintet Izthmi premiere the title track and lyric video to their upcoming new album "The Arrows of Our Ways", which has been set for release on February 14th by Within the Mind Records.

Check out now "The Arrows of Our Ways" below.

The Arrows of Our Ways was engineered by Matt Roach and Jesse Dean at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, and was also mixed by Matt Roach and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland.

