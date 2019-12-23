Canis Dirus Premiere New Song "The Child and the Serpent" From Upcoming New Album "Independence to the Beast"

Black metal duo from Minnesota called Canis Dirus premiere a new song titled "The Child and the Serpent", taken from their upcoming new album "Independence to the Beast", which will be out in stores January 31st via Bindrune Recordings.

Check out now "The Child and the Serpent" below.



