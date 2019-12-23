Deemtee Premiere New Music Video For "Badtrip Culmination" From Latest Album "Flawed Synchronization With Reality"

Deemtee premiere a new music video for "Badtrip Culmination", taken from their latest album "Flawed Synchronization With Reality", which is out in stores via Suprachaotic Records and Grim Distribution.

Check out now "Badtrip Culmination" below.



