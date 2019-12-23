Deemtee Premiere New Music Video For "Badtrip Culmination" From Latest Album "Flawed Synchronization With Reality"
Deemtee premiere a new music video for "Badtrip Culmination", taken from their latest album "Flawed Synchronization With Reality", which is out in stores via Suprachaotic Records and Grim Distribution.
Check out now "Badtrip Culmination" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jinjer And The Agonist Storm The Thekla
- Next Article:
Dark Fortress Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Deemtee Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.