Sabaton Premiere New Music Video For 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom'
Swedish power metal act Sabaton premiere a new official music video for their track "Seven Pillars Of Wisdom", produced in the Sahara desert.
The song is about the British archaeologist, diplomat and officer T.E Lawrence (Lawrence Of Arabia) and his adventures during the Great War and his sabotage mission against the Ottoman Empire.
