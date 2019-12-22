Deicide Premiere New Cover Of Dayglo Abortions' "Inside My Head" - Feat. Rob Barrett Of Cannibal Corpse

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Deicide premiere their cover of Canada's punk veterans Dayglo Abortions' 'Inside My Head' ,featuring special guest Rob Barrett (Cannibal Corpse). The track is taken from the new covers album "F.T.W. If It Can't Take A Joke: A Tribute to Dayglo Abortions", which is out in stores now via Vinland.

Check out now "Inside My Head" below.



