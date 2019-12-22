Deicide Premiere New Cover Of Dayglo Abortions' "Inside My Head" - Feat. Rob Barrett Of Cannibal Corpse
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Deicide premiere their cover of Canada's punk veterans Dayglo Abortions' 'Inside My Head' ,featuring special guest Rob Barrett (Cannibal Corpse). The track is taken from the new covers album "F.T.W. If It Can't Take A Joke: A Tribute to Dayglo Abortions", which is out in stores now via Vinland.
Check out now "Inside My Head" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Deicide Premiere New Dayglo Abortions Cover Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.