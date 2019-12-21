Scarab (Psycroptic, Nile, De Profundis) Premiere New Song "Coffin Texts" From Upcoming New Album "Martyrs of the Storm"
Egyptian death metal band Scarab premiere a new song entitled "Coffin Texts", taken from their upcoming new album "Martyrs of the Storm", which will be out in stores on March 5, 2020 via ViciSolum Records (Stockholm, Sweden).
Check out now "Coffin Texts" below.
The nine-track album will feature contributions from the below guest artists:
Joe Haley (Psycroptic), Karl Sanders (Nile), Tarassenko Nikita (The Contradiction), Amducias Baal (Temple of Baal), Stephen Moss (Onsetcold), Achraf Loudiy (Aeternam), Paul Nazarkardeh (De Profundis/Formicarius ), and Arran Macsporran (De Profundis/Virvum)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Scarab (Psycroptic, Nile, Etc.) Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.