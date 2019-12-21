Scarab (Psycroptic, Nile, De Profundis) Premiere New Song "Coffin Texts" From Upcoming New Album "Martyrs of the Storm"

Egyptian death metal band Scarab premiere a new song entitled "Coffin Texts", taken from their upcoming new album "Martyrs of the Storm", which will be out in stores on March 5, 2020 via ViciSolum Records (Stockholm, Sweden).

Check out now "Coffin Texts" below.

<a href="http://vicisolumrecords.com/album/martyrs-of-the-storm">Martyrs of the Storm by Scarab</a>

The nine-track album will feature contributions from the below guest artists:

Joe Haley (Psycroptic), Karl Sanders (Nile), Tarassenko Nikita (The Contradiction), Amducias Baal (Temple of Baal), Stephen Moss (Onsetcold), Achraf Loudiy (Aeternam), Paul Nazarkardeh (De Profundis/Formicarius ), and Arran Macsporran (De Profundis/Virvum)