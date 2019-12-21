Enthroned Premiere New Music Video For "Aghoria" From Latest Album "Cold Black Suns"
Belgian black metal outfit Enthroned premiere a new music video for "Aghoria", taken from their latest album "Cold Black Suns", which was released last June by Season of Mist.
Check out now "Aghoria" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Frigoris Premiere New Song "Aurora stirbt"
- Next Article:
Scarab (Psycroptic, Nile, Etc.) Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Enthroned Premiere New Music Video 'Aghoria'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.