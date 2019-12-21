Frigoris Premiere New Song "Aurora stirbt" From Upcoming New Album "…In Stille"
Atmospheric black metal band Frigoris premiere a new song entitled "Aurora stirbt", taken from their upcoming new album "…In Stille", which will be released by Hypnotic Dirge Records on January 24th.
Check out now "Aurora stirbt" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Power Trip Premiere Outburst Cover Track
- Next Article:
Enthroned Premiere New Music Video "Aghoria"
0 Comments on "Frigoris Premiere New Song 'Aurora stirbt'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.