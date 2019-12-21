Power Trip Premiere Cover Of Outburst’s “When Things Go Wrong”

Power Trip premiere their take on Outburst‘s “When Things Go Wrong” streaming via YouTube below. That track is part of an Outburst tribute release that has been titled “Hot Shit Attitude: The Outburst Covers Record“, due out in this January 2020 via Blackout! Records.

The album will feature the below bands and track listing:

01 – Power Trip – “When Things Go Wrong”

02 – Higher Power – “Misunderstood”

03 – Wildside – “SGI“/”Mission Impossible”

04 – Initiate – “Miles To Go”

05 – Fury – “No Choice”

06 – Krimewatch – “Think For Yourself”

07 – Wildside – “Outburst”

08 – Search – “Thin Ice”

09 – Mizery – “The Hard Way”

10 – Stand Off – “Learn To Care”

11 – Big Boss – “Controlled”

12 – Outskirts – “True”