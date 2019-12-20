Sepultura Premiere New Track “Last Time” From Upcoming New Album "Quadra"
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
“Last Time” is the second single to be officially released from Sepultura‘s impending 15th studio release “Quadra“. That song has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. “Quadra“ is scheduled for a February 07th release through Nuclear Blast.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Galactic Empire Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Sepultura Premiere New Track “Last Time”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.