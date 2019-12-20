Ozzy Osbourne Premieres New Song & Music Video “Under The Graveyard”

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

Ozzy Osbourne premieres a new official music video for his song “Under The Graveyard“. Jonas Åkerlund helmed the semi-atuobiographical clip which finds Jack Kilmer (Mayhem movie, ‘Lords Of Chaos‘) appearing as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as his wife Sharon.

Osbourne‘s new record “Ordinary Man” will land in stores in early 2020 via Epic Records. The album was recorded this year with Andrew Watt (Post Malone) on guitar, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

Comments Ozzy of the impending outing:

“For ‘Under The Graveyard‘ Jonas developed the story into a ‘mini movie. But, to be quite honest, it’s hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn’t the last.”