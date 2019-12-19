"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Pro-Shot Live Video Of Parkway Drive's Entire 2019 'Bloodstock Open Air' Performance Posted

posted Dec 19, 2019

A pro-shot live video of Parkway Drive‘s entire performance at this past summer’s ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ festival in Walton-on-Trent, UK has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below.


Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsdown writes:

"Metal" for the masses

# Dec 19, 2019 @ 2:24 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

