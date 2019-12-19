Wake Premiere New Song "This Abyssal Plain" From Upcoming New Album "Devouring Ruin"
Canadian grinders Wake premiere a new song titled "This Abyssal Plain", taken from their upcoming new album "Devouring Ruin", which will be out in stores via Translation Loss on March 27.
Check out now "This Abyssal Plain" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Colosso Premiere New Song "Pestilence"
- Next Article:
Parkway Drive’s Entire 2019 Bloodstock Set Posted
0 Comments on "Wake Premiere New Song 'This Abyssal Plain'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.