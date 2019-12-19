Colosso Premiere New Song "Pestilence" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalypse"

Portuguese band Colosso premiere a new song entitled "Pestilence", taken from their upcoming new album "Apocalypse", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on February 14, 2020. The cover artwork for "Apocalypse" was created by Phlegeton Art Studio (Lifelost, Wormed), and all tracks were mixed and mastered by Max Tomé.

Check out now "Pestilence" below.