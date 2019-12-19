Benighted Reveal Details For Upcoming Album “Obscene Repressed” - Cover Slipknot Track “Get This” As Bonus Track For Select Editions

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

April 10th has been announced as the release date for Benighted‘s impending new album, “Obscene Repressed“, through Season Of Mist. Recording sessions for the outing took place again at Kohlekeller Studio in Germany.

A take on Slipknot‘s “Get This” will also be featured on select release editions. That track originally appeared on the deluxe version of Slipknot‘s self-titled album in 1999.

The band posted the below teaser for the upcoming effort:

Comments the band's frontman Julien Truchan:

“We are so happy and proud to show you the official cover of our new album ‘Obscene Repressed,’ created by the amazing Grindesign! It’s an insane piece of art, representing the beautiful oedipal love story you will discover within this album…”

Track List:

01 – “Obscene Repressed”

02 – “Nails”

03 – “Brutus”

04 – “The Starving Beast”

05 – “Smoke Through The Skull”

06 – “Implore The Negative”

07 – “Muzzle”

08 – “Casual Piece Of Meat”

09 – “Scarecrow”

10 – “Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way”

11 – “Undivided Dismemberment”

12 – “Bound To Facial Plague”

Bonus tracks:

13 – “The Rope”

14 – “Get This” (Slipknot cover)