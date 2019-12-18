Zifir Premiere New Song "Empire of Worms" From Upcoming New Album "Demoniac Ethics"
Istanbul-based black metal band Zifir premiere a new song entitled "Empire of Worms", taken from their upcoming new album "Demoniac Ethics", which will be out in stores January 24th through Duplicate Records.
Check out now "Empire of Worms" below.
