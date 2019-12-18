"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Witherer Premiere New Song "Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)"

posted Dec 18, 2019 at 12:53 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canada's avantgarde black metal unit Witherer premiere their debut release titled "Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)". Witherer is the one-person black metal project of Tiamoath accompanied by session drummer Cam O’Neill.

Explains Tiamoath:

“’Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)‘ is a two-part paean to Ananta-Shesha, a song whose illusorily meditative, ritualistic first half descends into chaos and fury in its second, slowly dissolving any sense of structure before recapturing the purgating flame and sweeping towards a gravity pool of cosmic decay and rebirth. The song’s praise of the Serpent is also a celebration of the indifference of the Universal to the human, the immanent presence of emptiness at the center of the person, and an immersion in the realm of Divine Love; a statement that there is naught but the eternally repeating, ecstatic movement of the snake through the primordial Sea.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Witherer Premiere New Song 'Milk Sea'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 