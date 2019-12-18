Witherer Premiere New Song "Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)"
Canada's avantgarde black metal unit Witherer premiere their debut release titled "Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)". Witherer is the one-person black metal project of Tiamoath accompanied by session drummer Cam O’Neill.
Explains Tiamoath:
“’Milk Sea (Bathing in its Waves)‘ is a two-part paean to Ananta-Shesha, a song whose illusorily meditative, ritualistic first half descends into chaos and fury in its second, slowly dissolving any sense of structure before recapturing the purgating flame and sweeping towards a gravity pool of cosmic decay and rebirth. The song’s praise of the Serpent is also a celebration of the indifference of the Universal to the human, the immanent presence of emptiness at the center of the person, and an immersion in the realm of Divine Love; a statement that there is naught but the eternally repeating, ecstatic movement of the snake through the primordial Sea.”
