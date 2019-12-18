Membaris Premiere New Song "Architektur fern Struktur" From Upcoming New Album "Misanthrosophie"

German black metal band Membaris premiere a new song entitled "Architektur fern Struktur", taken from their upcoming new album "Misanthrosophie", which will be released by W.T.C. Productions on February 7th.

Check out now "Architektur fern Struktur" below.