Revenant Marquis Premiere New Song "Ephebiphobia" From Upcoming New Album "Youth in Ribbons"
Revenant Marquis premiere a new song titled "Ephebiphobia", taken from their upcoming new album "Youth in Ribbons", which will be out in stores January 20th, 2020 via Inferna Profundus Records.
Check out now "Ephebiphobia" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nefarious Spirit & Void Prayer Premiere New Split
- Next Article:
Greekbastard: My Top Five Albums Of 2019
0 Comments on "Revenant Marquis Premiere New Song 'Ephebiphobia'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.