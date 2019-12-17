Nefarious Spirit & Void Prayer Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Split Release
Black metal bands Nefarious Spirit and Void Prayer premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new split, which will be out in stores December 21st via Goatowarex.
Check out now the album-length split in its entirety below.
