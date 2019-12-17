"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Slipknot Premiere New Music Video For “Nero Forte”

posted Dec 17, 2019 at 12:43 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Slipknot

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot‘s new official music video for their song “Nero Forte” premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the group’s latest outing “We Are Not Your Kind”. The clip once again was directed by the Slipknot‘s percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

1 Comment on "Slipknot Premiere New Music Video"

Anonymous Reader
1. donald trump writes:

crap

# Dec 17, 2019 @ 11:28 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

