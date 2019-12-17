Slipknot Premiere New Music Video For “Nero Forte”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot‘s new official music video for their song “Nero Forte” premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the group’s latest outing “We Are Not Your Kind”. The clip once again was directed by the Slipknot‘s percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.