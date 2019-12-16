Ebonivory Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "Tales of Termina"
Hailing from Ballarat in rural Victoria, Australia, Ebonivory premiere a new single and playthrough video titled "Tales of Termina". Stay tuned for a new album from the band in the near future and check out "Tales of Termina" below.

