Annihilator Premiere New Song & Music Video "Armed To The Teeth" From Upcoming New Album "Ballistic, Sadistic"
Annihilator premiere a new song and music video titled "Armed To The Teeth", taken from their upcoming new album "Ballistic, Sadistic", which will be out in stores January 24th via Silver Lining Music.
Check out now "Armed To The Teeth" below.
Says mainman Jeff Waters about the song and video:
"'Armed To The Teeth' is simply about how one should never judge a book by its cover. If you poke a bear with a stick, abuse or bully someone, or treat a living creature with disrespect, be prepared that it might turn around and retaliate, far beyond what you ever thought possible. The retaliation could be ballistic and sadistic. Whether it's about a music industry jerk bullying an artist or about a kid being bullied on the way home from school, karma will catch up to you and bite you in the face. Someday.
"Although this is a very heavy and aggressive song, we chose to represent the subject by clips of a teen getting bullied; a serious, common, and relevant subject to touch on… and we thought it more appealing than showing this 53-year-old musician taking shit from someone in the music biz! Enjoy the metal."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Psychotic Waltz Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Ebonivory Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video
1 Comment on "Annihilator Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
armed to tits