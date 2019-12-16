"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Annihilator Premiere New Song & Music Video "Armed To The Teeth" From Upcoming New Album "Ballistic, Sadistic"

posted Dec 16, 2019 at 1:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Annihilator premiere a new song and music video titled "Armed To The Teeth", taken from their upcoming new album "Ballistic, Sadistic", which will be out in stores January 24th via Silver Lining Music.

Check out now "Armed To The Teeth" below.

Says mainman Jeff Waters about the song and video:

"'Armed To The Teeth' is simply about how one should never judge a book by its cover. If you poke a bear with a stick, abuse or bully someone, or treat a living creature with disrespect, be prepared that it might turn around and retaliate, far beyond what you ever thought possible. The retaliation could be ballistic and sadistic. Whether it's about a music industry jerk bullying an artist or about a kid being bullied on the way home from school, karma will catch up to you and bite you in the face. Someday.

"Although this is a very heavy and aggressive song, we chose to represent the subject by clips of a teen getting bullied; a serious, common, and relevant subject to touch on… and we thought it more appealing than showing this 53-year-old musician taking shit from someone in the music biz! Enjoy the metal."

1 Comment on "Annihilator Premiere New Song & Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. donald trump writes:

armed to tits

# Dec 16, 2019 @ 8:20 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

