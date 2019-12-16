Psychotic Waltz Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Devils and Angels" From Upcoming New Album "The God-Shaped Void"

Band Photo: Psychotic Waltz (?)

Psychotic Waltz premiere a new song and lyric video called "Devils and Angels", taken from their upcoming new album "The God-Shaped Void", which will be released on February 14th through InsideOutMusic.

Check out now "Devils and Angels" below.