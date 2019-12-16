Godthrymm (My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Anathema Etc.) Premiere New Song "Among The Exalted" From Upcoming New Album "Reflections"

UK doom metal band Godthrymm (My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Anathema etc.) premiere a new song titled "Among The Exalted", taken from their upcoming new album "Reflections". The outing will be released via Profound Lore on February 14th.

Check out now "Among The Exalted" below.



