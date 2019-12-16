Blighted (Manic Scum, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Requiem Bereft" From Upcoming Debut EP "Silhouette of the Sun"
Blighted (Manic Scum, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Requiem Bereft", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Silhouette of the Sun", which will be out in stores January 4, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Requiem Bereft" below.
