Former Fallujah Vocalist Hofmann Teams Up w/ The Zenith Passage & Decrepit Birth Members For Muldrotha

Ex-Fallujah vocalist Alex Hofmann joins his former bandmate drummer Andrew Baird in Muldrotha, alongside guitarist Rob Maramonte (The Zenith Passage) and bassist Sean Martinez (Decrepit Birth). You can stream now the premiere of his debut track with the group "Lungs Of The Mother" via YouTube below.