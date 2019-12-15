Former Fallujah Vocalist Hofmann Teams Up w/ The Zenith Passage & Decrepit Birth Members For Muldrotha
Ex-Fallujah vocalist Alex Hofmann joins his former bandmate drummer Andrew Baird in Muldrotha, alongside guitarist Rob Maramonte (The Zenith Passage) and bassist Sean Martinez (Decrepit Birth). You can stream now the premiere of his debut track with the group "Lungs Of The Mother" via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mortiis Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Blighted Premiere New Song "Requiem Bereft"
0 Comments on "Muldrotha (Fallujah Etc.) Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.