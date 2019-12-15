"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Mortiis Premiere New Song & Music Video "A Dark Horizon" From Upcoming New Album "Spirit of Rebellion"

posted Dec 15, 2019 at 4:00 AM by LugalKiEn.  (2 Comments)

Oslo, Norway based Mortiis premiere a new song and music video entitled "A Dark Horizon", taken from their upcoming new album "Spirit of Rebellion", which will be out in stores January 24, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "A Dark Horizon" below.

Anonymous Reader
1. Paco writes:

Love the post,but the video is not there.

# Dec 15, 2019 @ 7:45 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address
Anonymous Reader
2. JagdFlanker writes:

here's the vid:
https://youtu.be/Yapjm9VrZYQ

# Dec 17, 2019 @ 8:01 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

