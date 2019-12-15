Mortiis Premiere New Song & Music Video "A Dark Horizon" From Upcoming New Album "Spirit of Rebellion"
Oslo, Norway based Mortiis premiere a new song and music video entitled "A Dark Horizon", taken from their upcoming new album "Spirit of Rebellion", which will be out in stores January 24, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "A Dark Horizon" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
2 Comments on "Mortiis Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Love the post,but the video is not there.