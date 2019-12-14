Carcass Premiere New Song “Under The Scalpel Blade”
Carcass‘ new track “Under The Scalpel Blade” has premiered and is streaming for you via YouTube below. The song was recorded during the sessions for the group’s upcoming new record.
Comments vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker:
“It’s always difficult trying to decide what new song to expose people to, especially given an absence of nearly seven years???? With that in mind here’s a slow throw away number we cobbled together, and NO the title was NOT plagiarized from the Disorder album of the same title before you ask!”
1 Comment on "Carcass Premiere New Song"
finally we get new track form gods of melodic rnr death
carcass.
i cant stand a wait for new album!!