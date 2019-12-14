"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Carcass Premiere New Song “Under The Scalpel Blade”

posted Dec 14, 2019 at 4:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Carcass

Band Photo: Carcass (?)

Carcass‘ new track “Under The Scalpel Blade” has premiered and is streaming for you via YouTube below. The song was recorded during the sessions for the group’s upcoming new record.

Comments vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker:

“It’s always difficult trying to decide what new song to expose people to, especially given an absence of nearly seven years???? With that in mind here’s a slow throw away number we cobbled together, and NO the title was NOT plagiarized from the Disorder album of the same title before you ask!”

Anonymous Reader
1. albert brankovic facebook writes:

finally we get new track form gods of melodic rnr death
carcass.

i cant stand a wait for new album!!

# Dec 14, 2019 @ 1:24 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

