Suicide Silence Premiere New Song & Music Video “Feel Alive”
Suicide Silence premiere another new track from their impending album, “Become The Hunter“. This new song , “Feel Alive“, come via a music video which closes the trilogy that began with the videos for “Meltdown” and “Love Me To Death“. “Become The Hunter” is due out February 14th via Nuclear Blast.
