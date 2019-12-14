Suicide Silence Premiere New Song & Music Video “Feel Alive”

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Suicide Silence premiere another new track from their impending album, “Become The Hunter“. This new song , “Feel Alive“, come via a music video which closes the trilogy that began with the videos for “Meltdown” and “Love Me To Death“. “Become The Hunter” is due out February 14th via Nuclear Blast.