Body Count Premiere New Single “Carnivore” From Upcoming New Album
The title track from Body Count‘s seventh studio release, “Carnivore“, has officially premiered online via YouTube. That outing is headed for an early 2020 release through Century Media. The band once again recorded the album with producer Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ihsahn Premieres New Music Video For “Stridig”
- Next Article:
God Dethroned Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "Body Count Premiere New Single “Carnivore”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.