Ihsahn Premieres New Music Video For “Stridig” - Covers Lenny Kravitz & Iron Maiden For New EP

posted Dec 13, 2019 at 4:00 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

An official new music video for Ihsahn‘s new song “Stridig” is now streaming via YouTube below. It’s the opening track to his upcoming 5-song EP, “Telemark“, due out on February 14th. Ihsahn describes that outing as being a distillation of his black metal influences.

A second EP channeling a different influence will arrive later in 2020. That EP will run as follows:

01 – “Stridig”
02 – “Nord”
03 – “Telemark”
04 – “Rock And Roll Is Dead” (Lenny Kravtiz cover)
05 – “Wrathchild” (Iron Maiden cover)

