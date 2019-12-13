"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Fleshgod Apocalypse Premiere Cover Of Rammstein's “Reise, Reise”

posted Dec 13, 2019 at 3:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Fleshgod Apocalypse release a limited edition 7'' for their song “Monnalisa” from their latest record, “Veleno“. A take on Rammstein‘s “Reise, Reise” appears on the EP's b-side.

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsdown writes:

Their Blinded by Fear cover poops all over this

# Dec 13, 2019 @ 6:33 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

