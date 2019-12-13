Fleshgod Apocalypse Premiere Cover Of Rammstein's “Reise, Reise”
Fleshgod Apocalypse release a limited edition 7'' for their song “Monnalisa” from their latest record, “Veleno“. A take on Rammstein‘s “Reise, Reise” appears on the EP's b-side.
Their Blinded by Fear cover poops all over this